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WIF Price Prediction: Buyers are active, but trend confirmation is still missing
By Rebeca Moen,2 days ago
According to the supplied Binance spot data, dogwifhat (WIF) is trading at $0.18 after a 6.53% gain over the last 24 hours, with the session range between $0.18 and $0.17 and spot volume of $749,753. The move matters because it brings price back to the 7-day simple moving average at $0.17 and onto the 200-day simple moving average at $0.18, while WIF still trades below the 20-day SMA at $0.19 and the 50-day SMA at $0.21.