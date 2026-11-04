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Wayfair sales jump 10% as furniture retailer says it's winning share of sluggish market
By Laya Neelakandan@in/layaneelakandan@Laya_neel,3 days ago
Wayfair said its sales jumped 10% in the third quarter as the retailer posted its strongest quarter since the pandemic. The company also reported double-digit revenue growth in the U.S. CFO Kate Gulliver told CNBC the growth is largely due to the company continuing to take market share in what's...