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Greenville road, bridge repairs lined up under newly approved sales tax
By Myra Ruiz,3 days ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Major road and pedestrian improvements are coming to Greenville following the approval of a new one-cent sales tax. The revenue is aimed at bolstering community safety and infrastructure, targeting projects designed to ease traffic flow and improve pedestrian crossings throughout the city. High on...
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