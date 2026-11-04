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Sign man Hayden Laye
By Dick Mangrum,2 days ago
Seneca was a rare exception when it came to the tax referendum. Adding one penny to the sales tax – in exchange for property tax deductions – was a near 2 to 1 winner in the county’s largest municipality. Councilman Moore credits a good effort to explain what was all involved and the importance. The proposition passed in the small town of Salem in a 21-17 outcome. The tax proposition went down to defeat in other Oconee towns, such as Westminster and Walhalla. Last night Hayden Laye revealed that it was he who put up all those vote no signs in the county seat, and last night Laye rejoiced in the outcome. Salem voters approved the 1% — giving it a favorable vote of 21-17. Salem Mayor Lynn Towe released the following statement: “The Salem Town Council and I placed the one-cent sales tax referendum, on the ballot to give our citizens a voice in the future of our community. With its approval, Salem residents will benefit from a 50% reduction in municipal property taxes, while the revenue will support community improvements and essential services throughout the Salem area. We appreciate our citizens’ participation and look forward to the positive impact this will have on our community. “