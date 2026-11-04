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Poultry house fire
By Dick Mangrum,3 days ago
What’s described as a large chicken house fire last night at Fair Play, on the Olbon Road. Firefighters were called around 8:45 and did not finish operations until 3:20 this morning. Arriving, fire fighters discovered one chicken house in flames. Chief Wilkerson says efforts succeeded to prevent the spread of the fire to an adjacent poultry house. The burned chicken house was empty, he said, and was to have been supplied with chicks later this week. Besides the efforts by fire fighters and rescue personnel, Oconee Roads and Bridges helped remove metal roofing. Cause of last night’s fire, according to Wilkerson, is undetermined.