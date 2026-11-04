undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
$16.4M sale of Pelham at Hyland in Greenville facilitated by Trinity Partners
By Megan Fitzgerald,3 days ago
Trinity Partners announced the $16.4 million sale of Pelham at Hyland in Greenville on Nov. 3. Pelham at Hyland is a four-building small bay/flex industrial and office park located at 7001 and 7005 Pelham Road off Interstate 85. Charlotte-based Insite Properties purchased the 120,000-square-foot property to expand its presence in...