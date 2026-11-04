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ATFX Brings Acuity’s Market Intelligence Into Its Client Portal Through AT DeepSight
By Rick Steves,3 days ago
The white-label partnership makes structured analysis easier to access, while keeping the broker responsible for the context in which clients encounter trading signals. ATFX has partnered with Acuity Trading to make AT DeepSight available through the broker’s client portal and dashboard for eligible clients. The product combines market context with structured analysis of potential trade setups, including technical patterns, news sentiment and macroeconomic events. Acuity supplies supporting technology and research capabilities, while the tools appear under the AT DeepSight brand in an ATFX environment.