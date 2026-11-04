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How to Check a Prop Firm After the PropFirmMatch Affiliate Row: Rankings vs Certification
By FinanceFeeds Editorial Team,2 days ago
The fallout from the PropFirmMatch affiliate controversy has moved beyond one comparison site. After PropFirmMatch admitted that visitors had been routed through its affiliate links, and Topstep’s CEO disclosed that his firm paid $10,000 a month for a listing, traders are left with a practical question: if rankings can be shaped by money and tracking code, what should they rely on before buying a prop firm challenge?