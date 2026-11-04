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Trump Loses Congress as Voters Reject His Presidency, but Markets See Gridlock More Than a Policy Reset
By Rick Steves,3 days ago
Democrats’ sweep gives them control of both chambers for Trump’s final two years, triggering an overnight risk-off move before investors began weighing what divided government can realistically deliver. Trump’s Republicans lost control of both the House and Senate in a sweeping midterm defeat that gives Democrats the power...