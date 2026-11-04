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Western Digital stock prediction: $451.28 bull, $197.92 bear
By Tobi Opeyemi Amure,3 days ago
Western Digital did not fail a good quarter because Tuesday’s close sits a few dollars under the pre-print close. Nasdaq’s historical file puts the official close on Tuesday 3 November 2026 at $347.35, up $8.76, or 2.59 percent, from Monday’s $338.59. On the last 90 daily log-returns and 40 sessions through 31 December 2026, the bull is $451.28, the base is $275.22 and the bear is $197.92.