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Clemson/South Carolina press conference
By Gary Butts,3 days ago
Fresh off a 36-24 win at Florida State, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney re-centered his program’s message on structural process rather than short-term emotion. Sitting at 5-3, Swinney highlighted that achieving a sixth win this weekend would secure bowl eligibility, making Clemson one of only four programs nationally to reach that mark for 27 consecutive seasons. Swinney also detailed an injury blow, confirming that starting center Harris Sewell underwent tightrope ankle surgery and will miss several games. Freshmen Grant Wise is set to start in his place. Following a dominant 42-25 win at Oklahoma, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer noted how the team flipped a three-game losing streak into a three-game winning streak. Beamer shared that he reached out to high-profile basketball coaches like Rick Pitino and Shaka Smart for program-management perspective during their mid-season slump. The Gamecocks (5-3) can also clinch official bowl eligibility with a win this weekend. Beamer provided a positive injury update regarding starting running back Matt Fuller; while Fuller is out for the remainder of the regular season following Sunday surgery, there is a strong possibility he will return for postseason action. Clemson travels to Syracuse Saturday at noon on ESPN2 and South Carolina hosts Texas A&M Saturday afternoon at 3pm on ESPN.