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NHL/Carolina Hurricanes
By Gary Butts,3 days ago
Roman Josi and Ross Colton each had a goal and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. Jackson Blake scored and Pyotr Kochetkovmade 16 saves for Carolina, which had its four-game winning streak snapped. The loss was the first of the season for Kochetkov, who was just the third goaltender in NHL history to win each of his first 10 games in a season. Hurricanes: Vsit the New York Islanders on Thursday.