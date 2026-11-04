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Colllege Football Playoff Top 25 rankings
By Gary Butts,3 days ago
South Carolina (5-3, 3-3 SEC) debuted at No. 21 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings on Tuesday night as revealed on ESPN. It’s the Gamecocks eighth appearance and the first time they’ve been ranked in the initial CFP rankings. Head coach Shane Beamer leads a mid-season turnaround as Carolina has won three-straight SEC games which includes a pair of top-20 wins over No. 16/15 Florida on Oct. 10 and No. 11/11 Tennessee on Oct. 24. The Gamecocks recently defeated Oklahoma, 42-25, on the road in Norman. It was the team’s second SEC road win in the three-game victory streak by 17 or more points (also beat the Gators 38-19). The Gamecocks are one of 10 SEC teams ranked in this week’s first CFP ranking. Miami wasn’t included in the College Football Playoff selection committee’s top 10 until the final rankings last season, but the unbeaten Hurricanes are No. 1 in the initial rankings released Tuesday night. Miami was followed by Georgia, Utah, Indiana and Alabama in the top five. Kentucky, Texas, UCLA, BYU, Ole Miss, Notre Dame and Ohio State round out the 12 teams in the rankings.