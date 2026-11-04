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Near Miler Farm Road pickup truck stolen
By Dick Mangrum,3 days ago
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a pickup truck that was reported stolen over the weekend. A Deputy assigned to the Uniform Patrol Bureau responded last Saturday to an address on West-Oak Highway, near Miller Farm Road, in reference to a report of a stolen pickup. The pickup reported stolen is a white 1986 Chevrolet C10 full size pickup with a South Carolina tag number of RJW203.