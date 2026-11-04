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Int’l Lineups: Phillgood Bulgaria, Rock For People Czechia, Rock N Roll Circus UK & More
By Gideon Gottfried,3 days ago
Following its debut this summer Phillgood festival has announced its return to the historic Bulgarian city of Plovdiv, July 16-18, 2027, headlined by Limp Bizkit, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams. Phillgood made its debut in July 2026 with a three-day program that brought together more than 35 artists, including...