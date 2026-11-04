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New in the MSB Team Store: Severna Park Maryland I Run for Crab Cakes Cork-Back Coaster – Single
By Brian Hradsky,3 days ago
Severna Park Maryland I Run for Crab Cakes Cork-Back Coaster – Single is now available in the Maryland Sports Blog Team Store. Give your coffee mug a place to land with this original Severna Park running crab design. This listing is for one 3.74 × 3.74-inch coaster with a glossy printed hardboard top and cork backing. Design story: The B&A Trail follows the former Baltimore and Annapolis Railroad corridor for 13.3 miles. Its Earleigh Heights Ranger Station is in Severna Park. The artwork imagines a crab-cake finish line for a hometown run.…