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ELECTION RESULTS: Bricken re-elected to state house; Blackburn wins TN Governor’s race; Broderick upsets DesJarlais
By Josh Peterson,3 days ago
Republican Marsha Blackburn won Tennessee’s governor’s race, receiving 957,136 votes, or 45.52%, according to final unofficial results from the Tennessee Secretary of State. Democrat Jerri Green received 902,953 votes, or 42.95%, followed by independent David Hatley with 195,564 votes, or 9.30%, and Lauren Pinkston with 26,200, or 1.25%.