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Le Grand-Espace Sherbrooke by Atelier Paul Laurendeau
By Bella Duckworth,3 days ago
A black box theater is, by design, a room that shuts the world out. Le Grand-Espace Sherbrooke pairs one with a foyer that does the reverse, putting its red, black, and gold interior on view through a tinted, colored curtain wall. Designed by Atelier Paul Laurendeau in consortium with NEUF architectes after a 2020 competition win, the 310-seat performance venue anchors downtown Sherbrooke, Québec, as a principal driver of the city’s Wellington South Sector Intervention Program.