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Bridge near Business 85/I-26 interchange to close Nov. 9
By Jay King,3 days ago
The bridge over Fairforest Creek on Zimmerman Road in Spartanburg County will close for repairs starting Nov. 9, according to the state Department of Transportation. The bridge is located on Zimmerman Road/College Drive near the Interstate 26 and Business Interstate 85 interchange in the Fairforest community. According to SCDOT, repairs are expected to be completed by the end of the year, weather permitting.
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