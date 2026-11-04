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Can tokenization prevent ‘double-pledging’?
By Gavin Lucas,3 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... TL;DR: Tokenization can make ownership and transfers easier to track, but collateral creates another problem. Lenders need to know not only who owns an asset but whether somebody else already has a claim on it. As tokenized assets become more widely used as collateral, pledges, liens, releases, and other encumbrances will need to become part of the asset’s live digital state. Shared, scalable ledgers could make those claims easier for different institutions to verify.