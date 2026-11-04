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Voters Rejecting Voter ID, Billionaire Tax Mesure
By CITY NEWS SERVICE,2 days ago
California voters Wednesday appeared to be rejecting a measure that would require voter identification and another that would impose a one-time wealth tax on billionaires. The latest statewide returns showed Proposition 39, the voter ID measure, with 3,014,363 votes, or 41.3% support, and 4,291,228 votes, or 58.7% opposition. Proposition 40, the wealth tax measure, had 3,213,445 votes, or 43.9% support, compared with 4,098,632 votes, or 56.1% opposition, according to the Secretary of State.