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Beloved Maryland Greek Restaurant Closing Permanently After Nearly 30 Years
By MCS Staff,3 days ago
Mykonos Grill, the beloved Greek restaurant located at 121 Congressional Lane in Rockville, is closing permanently after nearly 30 years in business. The longtime restaurant, located just off Rockville Pike, has been a staple of the local dining scene for decades, earning a loyal following for its authentic Greek cuisine and distinctive atmosphere.
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