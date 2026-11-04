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Sunny and warmer today, but colder and gloomier conditions return tomorrow
By John Gormly,3 days ago
We’re waking up to quieter conditions across the Panhandle, as the skies are clear and winds are calm! Temperatures have plummeted, however, as lows have fallen to the low to mid 40s. Our northern counties could see the upper 30s, so make sure to bundle up! High-level clouds will impact Amarillo and our southern counties this morning, but come lunchtime, our skies will turn clear.
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