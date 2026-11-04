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Mother Receives 7 Consecutive Life Sentences for Allowing Husband to Impregnate Her Daughter
3 days ago
A woman in Oklahoma has been sentenced to seven consecutive life sentences for child neglect and enabling child abuse after her husband impregnated her 11-year-old daughter. The sentence was handed down to Cherie Walker by a Muskogee County judge on October 30, according to ABC affiliate KTUL, after she was found guilty on July 17 of one felony count of enabling child abuse and six counts of felony child neglect for the six children who were living in her home.