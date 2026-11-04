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KOSMACK, AMCC PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR, LEADS MT. ALOYSIUS INTO NEW SEASON
2 days ago
Entering her final season of college basketball, there are more honors for Homer-Center graduate Molly Kosmack, who has been named the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Preseason Player of the Year. Kosmack was an AMCC First Team All-Conference selection as a freshman, sophomore, and junior, and also was named the conference’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year last season and has also been named D3hoops.com All-Region 7 Third Team the last two years.