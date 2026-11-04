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Examining the roster ties between Patriots, Packers ahead of Week 9
By Oliver Thomas,3 days ago
The former Patriots and former Packers in the fold for Sunday. New England Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf knows the Green Bay Packers well. And now, the same goes for offensive quality control coach T.C. McCartney, defensive quality control coach Jamael Lett, outside linebackers coach DeMarcus Covington and special teams coordinator Cam Achord.