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Patriots vs. Dolphins snap counts from Week 8
By Bernd Buchmasser,2 days ago
Notes and thoughts on the Patriots’ snap counts from their 24-19 win over the Dolphins. The New England Patriots offensive line has undergone multiple changes since the start of the season, and Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins saw the latest chapter in the ongoing story being written. After starting Walter Rouse at left guard, the Patriots made a switch at the half to insert Ben Brown into the lineup.