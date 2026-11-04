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Black Oregon Business Owner Says ‘Segregation Might Be the Way’ After Alleged Racist Harassment. Then He Claims He Fired 20-Plus Workers
2 days ago
A Black business owner in Roseburg, Oregon, said he has fired more than 20 employees after what he describes as ongoing racial harassment against his family in the community. The owner, who posts on TikTok as @fatheracab, opened his video by saying, "Black business owner, I just flexed my power against white supremacists. I had a staff of over 20 people. I fired every last one of them."