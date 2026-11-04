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Microsoft has removed PC-to-PC file transfer from Windows 11, pushing OneDrive instead
By Sofia Elizabella Wyciślik-Wilson,3 days ago
Having already done so for people who installed the optional preview KB5124010 update in September, Microsoft has now confirmed that the mandatory KB5127648 update has removed the PC-to-PC migration feature from Windows 11. The file transfer tool made it easy to move files and settings from one computer to another over a network connection, but now Microsoft wants people to use the Windows Backup tool instead. The problem is that this relies on OneDrive, and this only includes a small amount of storage space free of charge.