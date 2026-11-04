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Only three players rank above him: Lennart Karl joins elite company after Champions League goal
By Christian Guinin,3 days ago
After scoring against Atletico Madrid, Lennart Karl has joined an elite group. Karl's opener against the Rojiblancos on Tuesday evening was his fifth career Champions League goal. At 18 years and 254 days, Karl became the fourth-youngest player to reach five Champions League goals. Only Barcelona's Lamine Yamal (17 years,...