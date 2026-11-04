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CAF Awards: three Moroccans, two Egyptians and two Algerians, a fierce race for best player on the continent
By Ahmed Abdelhamid,2 days ago
CAF have unveiled the shortlist for their 2026 Africa-based Player of the Year award, and the Arab contingent is impossible to miss: seven players from Egypt, Morocco, Algeria and Sudan have made the cut. Egypt boast two representatives in Zamalek midfielder Mohamed Shehata and Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet, the former Al...