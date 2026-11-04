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Trec blends dairy protein, creatine and Nutriose fiber in its new Good Protein
2 days ago
Trec Nutrition’s recent Protein 100 brought whey and casein together in a multi-source protein powder, adding another product to its already extensive selection in the competitive category. Its next protein release has more going on beyond the dairy blend, with extra attention to everyday performance and fiber intake. Good Protein is the newest entry in the large Trec catalog, combining protein, creatine, and dietary fiber.