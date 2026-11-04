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The first Miss Marple mystery in 50 years is an alpine thriller
By Kat Chen,3 days ago
Murder at the Grand Alpine Hotel: The New Miss Marple Mystery by Agatha Christie and Lucy Foley. When we think of Agatha Christie and travel, our minds naturally drift to the nimble Hercule Poirot, especially following Kenneth Branagh’s cinematic revival of the franchise, which took the globe-trotting detective from the plush interiors of the Orient Express to a glamorous river steamer on the Nile to a decaying Venetian palazzo. The world of June Marple, the elderly amateur detective Christie featured in a dozen novels and 20 short stories, is considerably quainter. An unassuming spinster settled in the English countryside, the majority of Miss Marple's mysteries have taken place right in her own backyard. But a new novel by Lucy Foley is setting Poirot aside and blowing the dust off the mild-mannered Marple by whisking her away to an extravagant Swiss Alps adventure.