undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Iowa Soybean Harvest Nearing Completion, Corn Behind Average
By Jennifer Wilkerson,3 days ago
Soybean harvest is nearing completion in many areas and corn harvest is well beyond the halfway point, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Sixty-six percent of corn has been harvested, which is 13 percentage points behind the five-year average. Ninety percent of soybeans have been harvested, which is on par with the five-year average.
1