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Best Photo Picks November 2026
3 days ago
From demonstrations in Paris and across Europe to the threatened mid-term elections in the United States, our world continues to spin in an unsettled atmosphere. At home, we plan holidays with family and friends, attempting connection, camaraderie and a semblance of normalcy. All of these themes are channeled by photographers in the exhibitions and events throughout metro Boston and New England. As always, we have listed our selections geographically for your planning convenience and invite you check back during the month, as we often update and add listings.