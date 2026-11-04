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Staff Recs: Places to nap on campus
By Sherry Chen,3 days ago
Giving into the urge to nap on campus is a canon event that has happened to the best of us. For students caught up in midterms, job applications and sometimes hungover mornings, even getting to class can feel like an accomplishment. So, if you’re ever too tired to function and in need of a quick shut-eye between lectures, you’ll be happy to find that there are plenty of on-campus nap spots to choose from.