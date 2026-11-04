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Opinion: NYU must prioritize students’ basic needs
By Gabriel Sachse,3 days ago
Last week, NYU’s chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America urged the university to make efforts to minimize food insecurity among the student body. Specifically, students called on administrators to augment existing programs like food pantries and Swipe it Forward, to expand the hours of access and number of meals available to students under their purview.
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