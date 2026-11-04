undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Justamere Foundation gives TESU Foundation $25K grant to back electrical inspector licensing training program
By ROI-NJ Staff(Trenton),3 days ago
Mary Heagley, vice president for advancement and executive vice president of the TESU Foundation. The Thomas Edison State University (TESU) Foundation has received a $25,000 grant from the Justamere Foundation to support the development of an electrical inspector licensing training program designed to prepare qualified candidates for licensure as electrical inspectors (ICS, industrial and commercial structures) under the New Jersey Uniform Construction Code.