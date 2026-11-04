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Markets cheer Democratic win, betting divided Washington means fewer policy shocks
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed, Dhara RanasingheAnkur Banerjee,3 days ago
NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Over the past two years, the Trump administration's sweeping policy shifts in the absence of opposition from a Republican-controlled Congress repeatedly buffeted global markets, from tariffs to the Iran war. On Wednesday, as investors digested a historic Democratic sweep in US midterm elections, markets rallied.