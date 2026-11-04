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NY Giants news: Greg Newsome contract extension, running back rumors, more
By James Hickey,3 days ago
New York Giants headlines for Wednesday. Good morning, New York Giants fans! Here are the stories you need to as the Giants get set to face the last place Philadelphia Eagles. Accountability is vital in Harbaugh’s program. This is crucial because it was considered a shortcoming of former coach Brian Daboll and how he led the team. These new Giants are at a point where it’s acceptable and common during team meetings for Harbaugh or his assistants to call out individuals for mistakes during practice or games.