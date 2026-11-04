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See how Louisiana and East Baton Rouge citizens voted in the tight 2026 midterm election
By Madelyn Long,3 days ago
Across the United States, voters decided on who will serve as their governors, representatives and senators. The 2026 midterm elections resulted in both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate Democrat majorities, after previously being held by the Republican party since 2024. Louisiana had one senate race, six representative races,...