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Applications Open For 2027 Master Gardener Volunteer Training
By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio,3 days ago
Mattoon, IL-(Effingham Radio)- Do you enjoy gardening and want to make a difference in your community? University of Illinois Extension invites residents of Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby counties to take the first step toward becoming a Master Gardener volunteer by taking the hybrid Master Gardener Training. Master Gardener...