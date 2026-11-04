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Clay County General Election Results
By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio,2 days ago
Don Tracy (R)- 82%. JB Pritzker & Christian Mitchell (D)- 13% STATEWIDE WINNER. Representative in the General Assembly 110th District. Regional Superintendent of Schools (Bond, Christian, Effingham, Fayette, & Montgomery Counties) Julie Wollerman (D)- 100% WINNER. Regional Superintendent of Schools (Clinton, Jefferson, Marion, & Washington Counties) John Consolino (R)- 100%...
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