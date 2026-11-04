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Democrats projected to have flipped Wisconsin Senate and Assembly majorities, win in treasurer and secretary of state races
By CBS 58 Newsroom,2 days ago
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Democrats will control the Wisconsin Legislature for the first time in 16 years after the Tuesday Nov. 3 general election, which also decided races for state treasurer and secretary of state. Democrats needed to flip two seats to win the state Senate and gained three, turning...
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