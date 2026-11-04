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Book Review: “Andy Warhol’s Index (Book)” — Gadget-Packed and Proud of It
3 days ago
Phaidon’s meticulous facsimile revives the playful chaos of Warhol’s 1967 experiment in publishing, though new additions intrude on the original’s aesthetic. Andy Warhol’s Index (Book) was a 48-page experimental oddity published simultaneously in hardcover and paperback editions by Random House in 1967. Now, Phaidon Press is offering a “painstakingly accurate facsimile edition” of the hardbound book, priced at $75.