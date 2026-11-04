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Four Dutch Student-Athletes Earn Weekly Honors
By Tyler Crabb,3 days ago
Representing three different sports, four Central College student-athletes received weekly honors in their respective sports. In women’s soccer, Zoey Sizemore was the American Rivers Conference Defensive Player of the Week and Olivia DeVos was the Offensive Player of the Week. Bryson Spaulding was the Men’s Wrestler of the Week in the conference, while Brecken Ritzert was league’s Football Defensive Player of the Week and named to the D3football.com Team of the Week.