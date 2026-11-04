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Pella City Council Approves End to Regional Airport in Oskaloosa
By Andrew Schneider,3 days ago
The Pella City Council approved the official end to pursuing a regional airport in Mahaska County at its meeting Tuesday evening. It was a formal move of discontinuing the effort that started in 2012 as a partnership with Oskaloosa and Mahaska County to construct a facility that would replace two municipal airports in Pella and Oskaloosa. An Iowa Supreme Court ruling ultimately allowed Mahaska County to withdraw from the agreement. The South Central Regional Airport Agency board will need to repay the Federal Aviation Administration for grants used to acquire land. The SCRAA Board will hold a meeting at noon today to consider the same resolution now approved by both Pella and Oskaloosa City Councils.