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WNEM Morning Extra: Midterm election results continue pouring in
By WNEM Digital,3 days ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is the projected winner over U.S. Rep. John James for the position as governor of Michigan. Abdul El-Sayed is the projected winner over Mike Rogers in the general election to become Michigan’s next U.S. senator. Plus, AP is projecting that voters passed Michigan Proposal 2, while Michigan Proposal 1 failed to pass.