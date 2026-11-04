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Daugherty Meiners Going In For All-State Softball
By Derek Cardwell,3 days ago
The Knoxville High School Athletic Hall of Fame Inductions will take place on Friday December 4th. The luncheon will be at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and is a chance to hear from the inductees. Later in the evening in between the girls and boys basketball games against Clarke will be another ceremony. One of the inductees will be the first individual after the year 2007. Kit (Daugherty) Meiners was a standout athlete. Hall of Fame Committee Member Joe Cunningham her all-state selection in softball brings her into the Hall.