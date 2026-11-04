undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Byron Donalds wins Florida governor’s race, becomes state’s first Black governor
By WQCS,2 days ago
Republican Byron Donalds has defeated Democrat David Jolly to become Florida’s first Black governor, securing 50% of the vote to Jolly’s 48%. Donalds received early support from President Donald Trump, who endorsed him in February 2025. He also received the endorsement of outgoing Gov. Ron DeSantis, pledging to continue the governor’s legacy.
1